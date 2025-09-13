Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kraken Robotics traded as high as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 4669494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.10.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.85.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.