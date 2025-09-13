SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 340,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 152,953 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 215,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,183,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,454.60. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

