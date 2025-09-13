Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) Grows By 401.9%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 130,500 shares, an increase of 401.9% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:CMMB Free Report ) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Chemomab Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMMB opened at $3.03 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.44. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

