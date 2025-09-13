Insider Selling: 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO Sells $204,979.60 in Stock

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CEO David Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $204,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,845,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,514.40. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 1stdibs.com stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.07.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.com currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 80,693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

