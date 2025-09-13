Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Timothy Mclevish Acquires 3,500 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Mclevish bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,240. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $164.07.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Freshpet by 450.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 124.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 133,539 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 67,866 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 688.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 84,299 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.