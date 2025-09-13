Jason Beddow Buys 18,651 Shares of Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) Stock

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Beddow acquired 18,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.43 per share, for a total transaction of A$175,878.93.

Argo Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Argo Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Argo Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 212.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Argo Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Argo Investments

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

