Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $110.64 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $3.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

