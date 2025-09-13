Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,676 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.41 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,404 shares of company stock worth $1,594,632. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

