Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.13% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 126.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 124.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 39,332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Shares of HSII stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $52.17.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
