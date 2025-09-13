Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,390 Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE MTN opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $199.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.