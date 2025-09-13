Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,499 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

