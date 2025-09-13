Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 396.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,640. This represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 0.8%

FSLR opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.84.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

