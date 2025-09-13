CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 235.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $163.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

