Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Sold by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 397,310 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,403,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,967,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 540,274 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,642,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 112,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.92.

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $505,973.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,254.14. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $114,486.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 150,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,538.50. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,728 shares of company stock worth $71,149,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

