Bayforest Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Bayforest Capital Ltd cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of OLED opened at $136.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. Universal Display Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

