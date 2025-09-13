SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,200 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of VIR opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares in the company, valued at $591,875.88. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,298,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,794.10. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,382 shares of company stock worth $388,550. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

