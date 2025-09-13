Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $127,000 in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $473,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,562 shares in the company, valued at $9,453,694.64. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $76,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,343.70. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,453. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Trading Down 1.0%

Five9 stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 287.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.