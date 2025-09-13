SCS Capital Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC $PSNY

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 794,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 146,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 61.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 170,563 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of PSNY stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

