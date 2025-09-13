SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SD. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 81,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 224,410 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $11.41 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $419.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90.

SandRidge Energy Increases Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from SandRidge Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SandRidge Energy news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,976 shares in the company, valued at $514,856.96. The trade was a 113.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

