Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNTH. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 2,364.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.