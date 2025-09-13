Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 7.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,279,081. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $69.72 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 162.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Ventas’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

