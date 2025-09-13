Caxton Associates LLP Invests $331,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 41.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $4,655,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,009,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,732,069.60. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $110,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,740,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,166,781.63. This represents a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,520,627 shares of company stock worth $165,408,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTX

Garrett Motion Stock Down 2.0%

GTX stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.