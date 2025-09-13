Bayforest Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Bayforest Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,528.88. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $59,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,395. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

