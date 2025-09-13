SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March $KMAR

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:KMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMAR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $328,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of KMAR stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March (KMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

