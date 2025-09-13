Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,805,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,233,000 after acquiring an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $560.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,170.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

