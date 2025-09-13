Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $775,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $173.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.