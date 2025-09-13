The Campbell’s Company $CPB Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,877,000 after acquiring an additional 494,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,965,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,229,000 after acquiring an additional 320,120 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,400 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,082,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 124,647 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,998,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,856 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.05.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Argus downgraded Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.06.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

