First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

