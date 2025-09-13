1248 Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Chubb Limited $CB

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $278.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.