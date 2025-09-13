122 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Bought by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,454,963,000 after acquiring an additional 504,085 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $305.49 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.