eCIO Inc. Purchases Shares of 948 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after buying an additional 616,559 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IAU opened at $68.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.