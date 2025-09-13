eCIO Inc. Purchases Shares of 118 iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $361.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $362.42.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

