1248 Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Blackstone Inc. $BX

1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 240 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,213,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $181.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.59. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.Blackstone's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,804.38. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,248.37. This represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and have sold 16,871,634 shares valued at $135,328,376. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

