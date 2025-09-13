1248 Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WFC opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.