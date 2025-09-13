1,551 Shares in IDEX Corporation $IEX Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 49.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 14.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average of $176.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.