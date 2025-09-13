7,490 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Energizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Energizer by 2,354.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ENR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.69. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.67 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.58%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

