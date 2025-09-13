Chewy $CHWY Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 225.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $48.62.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $716,450.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,034.48. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $151,670.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,567.93. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.