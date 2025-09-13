Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,932 shares of company stock worth $1,010,930. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock opened at $322.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.98 and a 52 week high of $327.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average is $228.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

