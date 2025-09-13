SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,590 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 46.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.0% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $10,196,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 135.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BATS KJUL opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

