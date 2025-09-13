United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 3,437 Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 63.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 392,159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 54.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 712.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $198,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,825.04. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Champion Homes Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Champion Homes’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

