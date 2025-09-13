United Services Automobile Association Invests $289,000 in Pool Corporation $POOL

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 790.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $325.98 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $282.22 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

