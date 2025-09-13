United Services Automobile Association Buys New Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Celsius by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Celsius by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Celsius by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Celsius by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Celsius by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 991,470 shares of company stock valued at $47,307,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.95.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

