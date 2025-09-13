SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.25 and a 200-day moving average of $177.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

