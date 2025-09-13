SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Veralto by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

