Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 1,003.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,323 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCW. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $552,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 123,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCW stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0846 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

