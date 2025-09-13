SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

