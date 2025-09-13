iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,679,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.0%

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

