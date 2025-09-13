iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,600 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 751.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 402,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after buying an additional 355,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

