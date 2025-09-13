SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $59.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

