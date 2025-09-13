GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 77,400 shares, a growth of 386.8% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 14.8%

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $193.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 597,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,868 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $495,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 357.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.